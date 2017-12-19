Green Seal set to join electric vehicle supply chain

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Green Seal Holding Co (綠悅), which mainly makes biaxial-oriented polyamide film for food packaging use, yesterday said it is to join the electric vehicle supply chain in China with its latest product used in lithium-ion batteries.

The company is set to begin shipments of its aluminum laminated films for lithium-ion battery packaging in the first quarter of next year after the product obtained Chinese certification, Green Seal said.

The company would be capable of manufacturing 500 tonnes of aluminum laminated film next year, Green Seal said, adding that gross margin of the product could reach 40 percent.

The company aims to grab a 30 percent share of China’s rapidly growing aluminum laminated film market over the coming three years, it said.

Demand for aluminum laminated film in China reached 2.95 billion yuan (US$45 million) last year, a 39.1 percent increase year-on-year, thanks to the material’s lightweight properties, Green Seal said.

The move comes as the firm looks to reduce its reliance on the food packaging sector after it posted sluggish earnings last quarter amid intensifying competition in the Chinese market.

The company’s net profit last quarter plunged 79.98 percent year-on-year to NT$88.67 million (US$2.96 million), while its sales decreased 36 percent year-on-year to NT$1.12 billion, data showed.