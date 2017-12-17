Agencies

BANKING

US requests Deutsche data

The US government has requested that Deutsche Bank provide information on transactions potentially linked to Michael Flynn, US President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The request is part of an investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in last year’s presidential election that brought Trump to office, the paper said. Flynn has pleaded guilty in a deal under which he agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation. Earlier this week, two sources said that Germany’s biggest bank had been subpoenaed for records.

EUROPEAN UNION

Leaders seek banking union

EU leaders on Friday set the completion of a banking union and expansion of the role of the eurozone bailout fund as priorities for eurozone integration. “In the next six months, the work of our finance ministers should concentrate on areas where the convergence of views is the biggest,” summit chairman Donald Tusk told reporters after a summit of the 27 countries that are to remain in the EU after Britain leaves in 2019. Tusk said discussions would continue on other ideas, such as a eurozone budget, finance minister, parliament or sovereign insolvency mechanism, but they needed more time to “mature.”

ITALY

Amazon to pay settlement

Amazon.com Inc has agreed to pay the Italian taxman 100 million euros (US$117.5 million) to settle a dispute over suspected tax fraud, the Italian Agency of Revenue said on Friday. Italian authorities have been investigating Amazon for tax evasion in the period between 2011 and 2015, but the deal means that the case is now closed, it said in a statement. Italy has previously forced other US Internet giants to pay up for taxes owed, including Apple Inc, which in December 2015 agreed to pay 300 million euros to end a tax fraud investigation. In May last year, Google agreed to pay 306 million euros.

RUSSIA

Key rate drops to 7.75%

Russia’s central bank on Friday reduced its key interest rate to 7.75 percent, the sixth reduction this year as inflation hits a record low. The bank said in a statement it had trimmed its main interest rate by 0.5 percentage points, a quarter of a percentage point more than most analysts had predicted. The bank said inflation holds at 2.5 percent and will gradually draw near 4 percent by late next year. The bank also said it would continue its “gradual” monetary policy as medium-term inflation risks persist.

MASS MEDIA

AT&T chief leaves Boeing

AT&T Inc’s chief executive Randall Stephenson stepped down from the boards of Boeing Co and Emerson Electric Co to shield both companies from any fallout as he battles the US government to win approval for the takeover of Time Warner Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter. Stephenson, 57, thought it wise to sever ties with the companies, both federal contractors, so they would not face any repercussions, the person said. Both companies announced his departure in separate filings on Friday, saying he told them he needed to focus on the pending litigation over the Time Warner transaction.