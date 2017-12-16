Agencies

OIL

PDVSA to pay bond interest

Struggling Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA says it has begun paying US$539 million in interest payments on four bonds just hours before a grace period expires. The company, the source of 96 percent of the nation’s foreign revenue, informed bondholders in a statement on Twitter that on Thursday it began “the transfer process” for the payment of PDVSA bonds maturing in 2026, 2024, 2021 and 2035. The grace period for making those payments runs out between Friday and Sunday.

SINGAPORE

Good home sales even better

Home sales rose last month, extending gains for a year that is already the best since 2013, as developers marketed more projects. Developers sold 785 units last month, up from a revised 760 in October, Urban Redevelopment Authority data released yesterday showed. They also launched more units — 450 versus 242 — the data showed. Companies launched new projects including Parc Botannia, which sold 253 of 357 units marketed. Overall, Singapore developers have sold about 10,245 units this year through last month.

OIL

Lebanon okays group bid

Lebanon on Thursday approved a first bid from an international consortium including France’s Total SA, Italy’s ENI SpA and Russia’s Novatek OJSC to explore for oil and gas off the nation’s Mediterranean coast. The group was the only one to respond to a call for bids by the authorities in Beirut, with Lebanon’s attempts to begin offshore energy exploration in recent years hampered by political instability.

TECHNOLOGY

EU might fine Qualcomm

Qualcomm Inc is likely to be penalized in the coming weeks by the EU for paying Apple Inc to shun rival chip companies, a person familiar with the case said. Regulators are set to find that the company violated antitrust law by using incentive payments to ensure exclusivity, the person said. EU officials have been studying a September ruling involving Intel Corp that raised similar issues and could issue findings on Qualcomm as soon as next month, the person said. The person did not discuss a potential fine, which is widely expected.

INTERNET

Facebook bolsters video use

Facebook Inc on Thursday moved to bolster its appeal and money-making potential as an online platform for viewing video similar to YouTube. The leading social network is next year to test showing short ads before videos on a new “Watch” section devoted to just that activity, a blog post by product manager director Maria Angelidou-Smith and product manager Abhishek Bapna said. Facebook also said it is updating its News Feed content ranking system to ramp up distribution of videos by popular publishers.

MANUFACTURING

Robot production sees record

Annual production of industrial robots surpassed 100,000 for the first time — and it only took 10 months. Shipments were up 67 percent through October compared with a year earlier, China’s state media reported on Thursday. There is more to come: full-year output is to reach 120,000 units, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology forecast. China produced about 90,000 robot units last year, more than South Korea and North America combined, data compiled by Bloomberg from the International Federation of Robotics showed.