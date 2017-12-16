Staff writer

Yuan deposits continue rise

Yuan deposits held by banks last month rose for the sixth consecutive month, the central bank said yesterday. Yuan deposits, including negotiable certificates of deposit, totaled 317.88 billion yuan (US$48.1 billion) at the end of last month, up 3.57 billion yuan from October, with deposits held by local banks’ domestic banking units totaling 286.75 billion yuan, a monthly increase of 3.66 billion yuan, the central bank said, adding that holdings by offshore banking units totaled 31.13 billion yuan, down 90 million yuan monthly.

ASE, SPIL ink auxiliary deal

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE, 日月光) and Siliconware Precision Industries Co (SPIL, 矽品) on Thursday said they have signed a supplemental agreement regarding their plans to merge and exchange shares. Under the agreement, the two firms have agreed to extend the last day of their share exchange from Dec. 31 to Oct. 31 next year, as they just received conditional approval on the deal from Chinese regulators on Nov. 24.

North American billings rise

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment last month reported US$2.05 billion in billings worldwide, according to a report published by trade group SEMI on Thursday. The report said the three-month average of worldwide billings for last month was 1.6 percent higher than October’s US$2.02 billion and 27.2 percent higher than the US$1.61 billion a year earlier. SEMI said last month’s billings increased modestly for the first time in four months and the positive momentum is expected to continue into next year.

Concord to trade its shares

Concord International Securities Co Ltd (致和證券) has won the securities regulator’s approval to trade its shares on the nation’s over-the-counter market, the Taipei Exchange said on Thursday. Concord is an integrated securities firm, which is allowed to engage in a wide range of activities including brokering trades, proprietary trading and underwriting. The company has paid-in capital of NT$2.12 billion (US$70.7 million). In the first three quarters of this year, Concord reported revenue of NT$307 million and net income of NT$134 million, or earnings per share of NT$0.63.

Kayee sets date for debut

Kayee International Group Co Ltd (凱羿), which sells kitchenware and home appliances, on Wednesday said it is scheduled to make its debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Jan. 11. The company reported cumulative revenue of NT$5.26 billion for the first 11 months of the year, up 56.77 percent year-on-year. Net income for the first three quarters totaled NT$755 million, up 98.3 percent year-on-year, with earnings per share of NT$16.42, the company said. The firm plans to tap into the Chinese market next year, Kayee said, without elaborating.

Giant sales rise 3.09 percent

Bicycle maker Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd (巨大機械) on Tuesday reported that sales for last month rose 3.09 percent annually from NT$4.4 billion to NT$4.53 billion, thanks to growing demand for its electric models in Europe. Aggregate sales for the first 11 months of the year decreased 4.16 percent annually to NT$50.68 billion amid slowing demand in the Chinese market. China contributed 22 percent of the company’s overall revenue, Giant said.