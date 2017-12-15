Agencies

SAUDI ARABIA

Decreed funds to aid citizens

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud yesterday issued a decree allocating 72 billion riyals (US$19.2 billion) of stimulus funds to support the private sector. The package aims to boost the role of the private sector in light of economic reforms to diversify the kingdom’s economy away from oil following a slump in crude prices. The funds are to be used to finance 16 initiatives, the largest of which earmarks US$5.7 billion to provide subsidized housing loans to citizens, state news agency SPA said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Joblessness at 42-year low

The unemployment rate remains at a 42-year low, official data showed on Wednesday, but workers’ wages are still being eroded by inflation. The jobless rate — or the proportion of the workforce that is unemployed — stood at 4.3 percent in the three months to the end of October, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. That was unchanged from the three months to September and the lowest rate since 1975.

EUROPEAN UNION

Monthly car sales rise 5.8%

Car sales jumped 5.8 percent last month as new SUVs from French automakers Peugeot and Citroen, as well as Asian rivals, attracted buyers amid accelerating economic growth. Registrations increased to 1.26 million vehicles from 1.19 million the previous year, the Brussels-based European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said in a statement yesterday. Eleven-month sales gained 4 percent to 14.5 million autos. The region is set for the highest annual delivery volume in a decade.

AUTOMAKERS

Renault buys media stake

Renault SA is buying a stake in a media company, stretching the automaker’s suite of products to entertaining passengers in future driverless vehicles. The French automaker is to purchase a 40 percent stake in Challenges Group, that publisher of the namesake weekly economic magazine and four monthly science and history journals, it said on Wednesday. Renault and the French media group are to work on new content specially designed for autonomous vehicles.

RETAIL

Target beefs up delivery

Target Corp on Wednesday agreed to purchase grocery-delivery start-up Shipt Inc for US$550 million, stepping up its challenge to Amazon.com Inc by speeding the rollout of same-day shipping. The all-cash deal would let Target customers order groceries and other goods online, and then have the items sent directly to their doors from nearby Target stores. Buying Shipt further beefs up Target’s logistics operations after the retailer earlier this year acquired software company Grand Junction, which also manages local and same-day deliveries.

FINANCE

Zeltner to retire from UBS

Juerg Zeltner, the head of UBS Group AG’s US$1.3 trillion wealth-management unit, is stepping down in January and is to be replaced by Switzerland chief and former Commerzbank AG head Martin Blessing. Zeltner is to retire from the firm next year, UBS said in a statement yesterday. Current chief operating officer Axel Lehmann is to succeed Blessing and human resources head Sabine Keller-Busse is to assume the role of chief operating officer. Fifty-year-old Zeltner has served at UBS for more than 30 years after joining predecessor Swiss Bank Corp as an apprentice in 1984, UBS said.