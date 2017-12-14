US, EU and Japan to partner on overcapacity, tech transfers

Bloomberg

The US, EU and Japan announced a partnership to tackle overcapacity in key industries and forced technology transfers, which could inflame their relationship with China.

The three countries issued a joint declaration on Tuesday at the WTO biennial meetings that promised to target the “severe excess capacity in key sectors,” market distorting subsidies and policies that force companies to transfer their proprietary technologies abroad.

Although the statement does not specifically mention China, trade officials at the summit in Buenos Aires said the new alliance is designed to be a clear warning shot for Beijing as it seeks to broaden its influence over the global trading system.

“We, to address this critical concern, agreed to enhance trilateral cooperation in the WTO and in other forums, as appropriate, to eliminate these and other unfair market distorting and protectionist practices by third countries,” US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko said in a joint statement.

US trade officials have long criticized what they say is China’s role in overwhelming global steel markets with its excess capacity, driving down prices.

The US Department of Commerce is due by the middle of next month to hand a report to US President Donald Trump determining whether steel imports, particularly from China, pose a security risk and should be subjected to tariffs.

The US is also cracking down on steel being routed through third countries from China to avoid duties. This month, the department imposed import duties on steel products from Vietnam that came from China.

Although China pledged to reduce the country’s annual steel capacity by as much as 150 million tonnes before 2020, the country remains the world’s largest steel producer and accounts for nearly half of the globe’s total steel production.