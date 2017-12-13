Agencies

EQUITIES

Asian stocks retreat

Most Asian equities fell as traders await US and European central bank meetings this week for further clues on their policy outlook for next year. The Nikkei 225 Stock Average retreated from a 26-year high, and Hong Kong and Chinese shares slipped, after US stock indices hit fresh highs overnight. Most major US gauges advanced, led by more than 1 percent increases in media, telephone and technology-hardware shares. Investors shrugged off a non-fatal explosion in New York in what was called a terrorist attack. Volumes remained lackluster ahead of the year’s final US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings. The focus at the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day meeting will be its outlook for next year, with investors debating the impact of coming policy normalization on global asset markets. Outgoing Fed Chair Janet Yellen is expected to signal today more interest-rate increases to come next year after raising the central bank’s benchmark by a quarter of a percentage point.

INTERNET

SE Asia sees rapid growth

Southeast Asia’s Internet economy, spanning online travel to ride-hailing, is forecast to reach US$50 billion this year, putting it on a solid trajectory to grow fourfold by 2025, a joint research report by Google and Temasek Holdings released yesterday showed. As more consumers buy airline tickets and book hotels through smartphones, the region’s online travel market expanded from US$19.1 billion in 2015 to US$26.6 billion this year, the report said. Online shopping and ride-hailing have come into focus as Grab, Uber Technologies Inc and Go-Jek capture consumer preferences with evolving business models. Of the US$12 billion of capital invested in Southeast Asian Internet companies since last year, US$9 billion was raised by its unicorns, or start-ups with more than US$1 billion valuations. The region, which includes Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia, raised just US$1 billion in 2015.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple buying Shazam

Apple Inc has agreed to buy music-identification service Shazam, taking ownership of one of the first apps to demonstrate the power of the iPhone, recognizing songs after hearing just a few bars of a tune. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a person familiar with the situation said Apple is paying about US$400 million for the UK-based start-up. That would be one of Apple’s largest acquisitions ever, approaching the size of its 1996 purchase of Next Computer Inc, which brought cofounder Steve Jobs back to the company.

AVIATION

Boeing boosts dividends

Boeing Co is handing out more goodies to investors already flush from the company’s leap this year to the top of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The quarterly dividend is to rise 20 percent to US$1.71 a share, Boeing said in a statement on Monday, almost doubling analyst expectations. Directors also authorized US$18 billion in share buybacks, up from a US$14 billion program they put in place a year ago. The richer rewards bolster the plane maker’s efforts to win over investors with its pledge to return cash gains to shareholders. The company’s factories are also operating in higher gear as it tries to profit from a record order backlog, which provides a cushion from the cyclical market swings that have hurt other industrial giants such as General Electric Co.