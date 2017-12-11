Staff writer

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Returns boost reserves

The nation’s foreign exchange reserves last month totaled US$450.47 billion, up US$2.68 billion from October, on the back of an increase in returns on funds managed by the central bank, Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Harry Yen (顏輝煌) said on Tuesday. The increase also reflected the euro’s appreciation against the US dollar, Yen said. Central bank data also showed that holdings of Taiwanese stocks, bonds and New Taiwan dollar-denominated deposits by foreign investors fell US$9.4 billion from October to US$391.8 billion, in line with a 2.2 percent decline in the local stock market last month.

CONSUMER CREDIT

Credit card spending rises

Credit card spending in October rose 0.75 percent from the previous month to NT$215.8 billion (US$7.19 billion), bringing total spending in the first 10 months to NT$2.16 trillion, up 8.2 percent from the period last year, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed. It totaled NT$2.42 trillion last year and is expected to exceed NT$2.5 trillion this year, Banking Bureau Deputy Director Sherri Chuang (莊琇媛) said on Thursday.

SERVICES

Promotions drive sales

The nation’s service sector might continue showing signs of slight overheating in the final two months of the year, the Commerce Development Research Institute (CDRI, 商業發展研究院) said while releasing its report for October on Thursday. The momentum is thanks to online shopping festivals and department stores’ promotional campaigns, as well as robust inventory buildup ahead of the year-end holiday season. The institute said an index gauging industry sentiment remained at 105 in October, unchanged from September.