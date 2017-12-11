Legg Mason forecasting more volatility next year

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Investors had better brace for greater market volatility next year, after enjoying a profitable and peaceful year thus far, as uncertainty builds up amid continued improvement in major economies, Legg Mason Global Asset Management said on Friday.

“This year sees a bull market for the ninth year with the lowest drawdown in a decade, but volatility looms larger ahead,” Legg Mason managing director Ajay Dayal told a news conference in Taipei.

That is because the quantitative easing adopted by the US, eurozone and Japan is a pacifier of market volatility and quantitative tightening, but normalizing moves are viewed as an accelerant, he said.

It remains to be seen if incoming US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell will continue Janet Yellen’s policy regarding interest rate hikes and unwinding the central bank’s balance sheet, the fund house said.

Legg Mason said it expects interest rates to move higher globally as the Fed continues to unwind accommodation and the European Central Bank tapers its bond buying.

The strong corporate earnings growth seen this year in the US could continue to fuel the market next year, as the US Congress is likely to pass US President Donald Trump’s tax bill, which is expected to enhance the profitability of US companies, with enterprises heavily reliant on domestic revenue to be the main beneficiaries, Dayal said.

The recovery in European bank lending and surging exports paint a positive picture for the eurozone, he said.

This year, China’s industrial firms have posted better-than-expected earnings results and remain on track with the global growth trend, Legg Mason said, adding that the country would allocate more resources to the Belt and Road development initiative.

Technology shares might become a source of volatility as they gain weight in global markets, Dayal said.

Technology stocks account for 27.6 percent of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index this year, up from 10.1 percent in 2008, he said.

“Those shares are not known for being stable,” he added.

A steepening of the yield curve over the past few years also points to higher volatility in the future, he said.