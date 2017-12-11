Fuel prices fall on US output gains, Kazakhstan woes

Staff writer

Domestic fuel prices are to fall this week due to Kazakhstan’s concern over the effects of an extension of a global output cut and a continued increase in US oil production, state-run refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) said yesterday.

Kazakh Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev last week said that complying with the global output cut until the end of next year would be complicated for Kazakhstan, which is one of the non-OPEC members that supported the pact.

Meanwhile, the increase in US crude production last week by 25,000 barrels to 9.71 million barrels per day has added to the sentiment that crude prices might not increase further.

The average cost of crude oil decreased by US$0.68 per barrel to US$61.13, CPC said in a statement.

This allowed the company to cut gasoline prices by NT$0.1 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.2 from today after factoring in the New Taiwan dollar’s depreciation of NT$0.009 against the US dollar, it added.

Global crude prices also rose due to an increase in US gasoline inventories, said Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), which on Saturday announced similar cuts, effective from today.