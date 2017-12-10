Agencies

CHINA

Consumer inflation slows

The nation’s consumer inflation last month slowed more than expected and factory prices decelerated sharply, official data showed yesterday, as economic pressures persist, despite robust exports and manufacturing. The consumer price index rose by 1.7 percent from a year ago, compared with a 1.9 percent increase in October and 1.6 percent in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said. However, a sharp slowdown was posted by the producer price index, which measures prices of goods at the factory gate and only grew by 5.8 percent year-on-year, compared with 6.9 percent in the two preceding months.

GERMANY

Exports fall as imports rise

The nation’s exports dropped in October for the second straight month while imports grew, narrowing the country’s trade surplus. The Federal Statistical Office on Friday said that October exports dropped 0.4 percent from September, following a 0.4 percent decline in September from August, according to figures adjusted for calendar and seasonal variations. Exports rose 1.8 percent in October, narrowing the adjusted trade surplus to 19.8 billion euros (US$23.3 billion) from September’s 21.9 billion euros.

EGYPT

World Bank issues tranche

The World Bank on Friday signed a US$1.15 billion loan with the government, a final tranche of funds to support economic reforms in the country, the international lender said. The deal was sealed on the sidelines of an investment conference, which President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi inaugurated on Friday afternoon in Sharm el-Sheikh. The loans are provided to support “Egypt’s homegrown reform program aimed at powering job creation, ensuring energy security, strengthening public finances and enhancing business competitiveness,” the World Bank said in a statement.

ELECTRONICS

Samsung, colleges team up

Samsung Electronics Co is bringing together South Carolina’s two biggest universities to partner with the South Korean electronics company for research into home appliances. The new Palmetto Consortium for Home Appliance Innovation was on Friday announced at Samsung’s new plant in Newberry, where washing machines should be coming off assembly lines next month and 950 workers should be employed at the US$380 million plant by 2020. Samsung said it also wants to make the plant a center for customer service and research and development with the help of the University of South Carolina and Clemson University.

AGROCHEMICALS

Regulators to warn Bayer

EU anti-trust regulators are to warn Bayer AG that its planned purchase of US seed maker Monsanto Co Inc might hurt competition, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, a move that would force Bayer to offer concessions to address the concerns. The US$66 billion deal would make Bayer the world’s largest pesticides and seeds company, an outcome already facing strong criticism from environmentalists and some farm groups. The European Commission is expected to send a charge sheet known as a statement of objections to the companies in the coming weeks, but a final decision has not yet been made, the person said.