South African mothers do business with excess stock

By Inna Lazareva / Thomson Reuters Foundation, JOHANNESBURG

Juggling paperwork, car keys and an always-beeping cellphone, Inet Situole, a 33-year-old in a crisp white blouse, runs a fashion boutique with more than 100 customers per month — a far cry from a decade ago, when she worked as a maid while trapped in an abusive marriage.

Despite working seven days a week cleaning and cooking in an attempt to save some money, at the end of the month Situole would invariably find herself with nothing.

“My husband would take all the money and spend it,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding that he also beat her and was unfaithful.

When she left him, Situole — an orphan since birth — was terrified of what lay ahead for her and her toddler.

“I felt like dying,” she said. “I didn’t have anyone to run to.”

However, in 2015 her prospects were transformed after she joined a scheme to help unemployed mothers set up their own businesses.

The Clothing Bank (TCB) was launched in 2010 in Cape Town by two businesswomen, Tracey Chambers and Tracey Gilmore.

Gilmore started out by giving unemployed friends smart outfits to wear to job interviews — but it was not working.

“While sourcing the clothing was quite easy, finding opportunities for the women to get employment was really nonexistent,” she said.

At about 28 percent, South Africa’s unemployment rate is among the highest in the world.

A lack of education is a key barrier to finding work, with less than one-third of South Africans completing secondary school, a 2011 census showed.

Chambers and Gilmore decided to combine business and entrepreneurship training with clothing to create a venture that could help tackle joblessness among mothers.

More than one-third of South Africa’s households are run by single mothers, a 2015 study by Statistics South Africa showed.

“We’ve always believed that if you influence and change a mother’s life, you change an entire family,” said Tracy-Leigh Kinsey, who runs TCB’s Johannesburg branch. “You change generations — and that’s why we focus specifically on mothers with dependent children.”

Once selected, the women follow a two-year program that allows them to study and earn a living at the same time.

“There was a huge amount of excess clothing stock in the retail supply chain,” Gilmore said. “That’s how we came up with the idea of using [it] as a tool to teach unemployed women to run businesses.”

The women buy the surplus clothing — customer returns or end-of-season merchandise — at discounted prices from TCB, setting up small businesses and growing them as they make a profit.

After the training, women are free to apply their new skills in any sector, Kinsey said.

“We push them quite hard to start their second business while they’re still here, so that they have something up and running, so that they are sustainable,” she said.

Graduates from TCB’s five branches across the country have gone on to establish nurseries, cleaning businesses, laundromats, cafes and catering firms, often operating initially out of their living rooms or rented shipping containers.

Building on the success of the clothing-based scheme, TCB has branched out into other areas over the past few years, such as beauty salons.

Unemployed men are also being trained to repair household appliances, from toasters to refrigerators, using broken stock from retailers. At the same time, they learn business and computer skills to help them go it alone.