HSBC increases scrutiny of HNA

Bloomberg

HSBC Holdings PLC has told its dealmakers to avoid pursuing business for now with embattled Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co (海航集團), people with knowledge of the matter said.

Senior HSBC officials have told bankers not to pitch HNA for new merger advisory work or lend additional money to the conglomerate, the people said.

The bank stepped up its scrutiny of HNA this autumn, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The London-based lender’s concerns center on HNA’s heavy debt load and the potential reputational risk from working with them, the person said.

While HSBC had largely steered clear of advising HNA in the past, its bankers were still able to pitch deals to the conglomerate earlier this year, another person said.

The move comes after Chinese regulators asked some local banks in June to report overseas loan exposure to acquisitive companies, including HNA.

HSBC joined other firms, such as Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and Morgan Stanley & Co, which are avoiding advisory and financing work for HNA, because they are unable to get internal approvals, people with knowledge of the matter said in July.

A spokesman for HSBC declined to comment, while a representative for HNA said he could not immediately comment.

The Chinese conglomerate is facing increasing difficulties raising funds as scrutiny mounts over the acquisitive conglomerate’s surging borrowing costs.

In recent weeks, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings Inc have voiced concerns about at least four companies because of their ties with HNA.

HNA CEO Adam Tan (譚向東) last month said the firm is considering selling assets, suggesting that the company is reversing a shopping spree that has strained its finances.

However, board director Zhao Quan (趙權) on Friday said in an interview that HNA has a “healthy and stable debt structure” and does not see any default risk over the next few years.