Apple in discussions to buy music app Shazam: report

AFP, NEW YORK

Apple Inc is in talks to buy Shazam Entertainment Ltd’s popular song recognition app as the tech giant tries to compete with streaming leader Spotify AB, TechCrunch reported on Friday.

The technology news site, quoting unnamed sources, said that the deal could be announced tomorrow, with financial terms not yet clear.

A spokeswoman for Apple declined comment.

Since its founding in 1999, Shazam has offered a high-tech solution to listeners’ long-time agony over not recognizing music on the radio or in bars, letting users identify songs through their smartphones’ microphones.

Shazam, which is based in London, last year said that it had reached 1 billion downloads on smartphones.

However, it only recently started to see profitability by incorporating advertisements and tying up with other tech firms, including Spotify and Apple, to which it refers traffic.

It would remain to be seen how Apple would integrate Shazam, which also faces competitors, such as SoundHound Inc.

Apple, which earlier revolutionized online music with iTunes, in 2015 launched Apple Music as the market turned to streaming, which offers unlimited on-demand listening.

Apple in September said that the service had more than 30 million subscribers — a rapid rise, but still trailing industry leader Spotify, which said it had 60 million paying users as of July and 80 million more on its free tier.