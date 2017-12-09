Singapore mulls regulating short-term rentals

Reuters, SINGAPORE

The Singaporese government, which has charged two men with unauthorized short-term letting of apartments, yesterday said that it plans to seek public feedback soon on a regulatory framework for allowing such accommodation.

The move comes as strict rules on short-term property rentals in the city-state, a keen early adopter of the sharing economy, have invited some complaints, as it seeks a balance between encouraging new disruptive industries and keeping them in line.

While there is a place for short-term letting, the government will review and consider safeguards to ensure it does not negatively affect the “amenity” of residential estates, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said.

A coming public consultation will seek feedback on a framework for allowing short-term accommodation in private homes, the planning agency said in response to reporters’ questions.

This week, Singapore charged two men with unauthorized short-term letting of four apartments, its first such prosecution.

They were charged under the Planning Act for renting out condominium units for less than six months without permission from the authority. If found guilty, the two are liable to a fine of up to S$200,000 (US$147,864) per offense.

The rentals were arranged through Airbnb Inc, which was not referred to in court documents.

Airbnb says it has 8,700 listings in the city-state. Singapore has a high population density and its limited land area means a majority of its 5.6 million residents live in apartments.

The agency said that part of the public consultation “will involve working with key stakeholders, such as representatives of home-sharing platforms, resident groups and other accommodation providers to ensure that the framework is robust and addresses the concerns of all parties, including residents and industry stakeholders.”

The agency investigated 985 cases of unauthorized short-term accommodation in private homes in 2015 and last year, and about 750 cases in the first 11 months of this year, it said.

In most cases, the agency said it secured compliance from owners to cease unauthorized use of the properties.

Airbnb, founded in 2008 in San Francisco, has clashed with hoteliers and authorities in cities including New York, Amsterdam, Berlin and Paris, which in some cases are limiting short-term rentals.

In a statement yesterday, Airbnb said that Singapore’s regulatory framework “is untenable and does not reflect how Singaporeans travel or use their home today.”

Under rules revised earlier this year, private homes in Singapore are subject to a minimum stay of three consecutive months and cannot accommodate transient occupants.

Those needing accommodation of less than three months can consider hotels and serviced apartments, the agency said.