November exports jump 14% on solid technology demand

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The nation’s exports increased 14 percent from a year earlier to a record-high US$28.88 billion last month, as demand for electronic parts picked up ahead of the holiday season, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

The growth momentum is likely to be sustained, but at a slower pace this month, in line with the past seasonality curve, the ministry said.

“The latest trade data proved much stronger than expected, thanks to faster global GDP growth that is conducive for consumer spending,” Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) said.

The peak season for the technology industry normally falls in the third quarter of the year, but the launch of Apple Inc’s iPhone X last month delayed this year’s peak season for local suppliers.

That explained why exports of electronic parts peaked at US$10.16 billion last month, a 16 percent jump from a year earlier, according to a ministry report, which showed that the boom extended to non-technology products, with the exception of mineral shipments, which saw a 7.3 percent decline.

Taiwan’s major trading partners all increased their purchases by double-digit percentages, except Japan, which bought 8.9 percent more, Tsai said.

Imports posted a 9 percent increase to US$22.92 billion, with capital equipment imports growing 0.6 percent to US$3.7 billion, while the purchase of semiconductor production equipment remained in negative territory for the seventh month running, the report showed.

This allowed Taiwan to register a trade surplus of US$5.96 billion, a 38 percent upswing from the same month last year, according to the report.

In the first 11 months, exports picked up 13.1 percent annually to US$287.88 billion, while imports increased 12.6 percent to US$236.14 billion.

The nation’s total exports are bound to surpass the NT$300 billion mark this year, Tsai said.