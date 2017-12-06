Largan expects weak sales due to slowing shipments

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

After posting its highest monthly revenue in two years last month, camera lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday said it expects sales to soften this month.

“The [sales] performance this month is expected to be weaker than last month due to some clients’ softer shipment momentum,” a Largan investor relations officer said by telephone.

The company, a supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, is working on improving its production yield for new products, as management is not satisfied with current yields, she said.

Largan’s utilization rate will nonetheless remain high, she added.

The company’s revenue climbed 8 percent annually to NT$5.61 billion (US$187.04 million) last month, its best monthly record in two years.

Ten-megapixel or above camera lenses accounted for 60 to 70 percent of total shipments last month, while 8-megapixel lenses accounted for 10 to 20 percent, the company said in a statement.

Aggregate sales in the first 11 months of the year totaled NT$48.25 billion, up 12 percent from NT$42.9 billion in the same period last year, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Largan’s share price dropped 1.76 percent to close at NT$4,730 in Taipei trading yesterday, with 897,000 shares changing hands, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

Separately, Catcher Technology Co (可成), a metal casing supplier for iPhones, yesterday posted revenue of NT$11.1 billion for last month, up 35.3 percent from NT$8.2 billion a year earlier.

It was the third straight month that Catcher’s revenue grew by more than 30 percent annually, company data showed.

The results were in line with Catcher’s expectations, an investor relations officer said, adding that this quarter’s revenue is estimated to jump from last quarter’s NT$27.42 billion and from a year earlier’s NT$24.05 billion.

The stock closed unchanged at NT$332, with 4.49 million shares traded, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.