Quanta reaches deal for augmented-reality displays

Quanta Computer Inc (廣達), one of Apple Inc’s main manufacturing partners, has struck a licensing agreement with augmented-reality (AR) component maker Lumus Ltd to make lenses for smart glasses.

Israel-based Lumus designs displays for AR glasses that would project information into the wearer’s field of view.

As part of the deal, Quanta will manufacture the lenses for Lumus and then have the option to produce the component for leading consumer technology companies, Lumus chief executive officer Ari Grobman said.

Quanta led a US$45 million investment in Lumus in late last year.

Several of the largest technology companies, including Apple and Microsoft Corp, are developing AR hardware.

“This means that the most expensive key enabling technology in the AR glasses teardown will now be affordably priced, effectively bringing down the overall cost of consumer AR glasses,” Grobman said in an interview.

“Quanta has suggested that full AR headsets would be priced for less than the cost of a high-end cell phone. That’s a big deal,” he said.

Apple is developing an AR headset that would integrate with digital assistant Siri, and display maps and text messages to the wearer, Bloomberg News reported last month.

The Cupertino, California-based company plans to have its AR technology ready by 2019 for a release as early as 2020.

Lumus expects headsets with its technology to reach the market within 12 to 18 months.

Grobman would not say whether Lumus and Quanta are working on Apple’s glasses.