Chunghwa Precision sales decline on seasonal slowdown

Staff writer

Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (中華精測), which specializes in the design and manufacturing of high-performance testing solutions for semiconductors, on Sunday reported that sales — both monthly and annually — declined last month.

Consolidated sales were NT$142.1 million (US$4.73 million), down 38.37 percent year-on-year and 39.77 percent month-on-month, the company’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

Chunghwa Precision, whose services include probe cards for chip probing and load boards for final testing, attributed its lower sales mainly to the effect of the fourth quarter, which is typically a low season for the industry, the Chinese-language Apple Daily quoted the company as saying.

Sales also declined because of some customers postponing orders for its 7-nanometer (nm) and 10nm products, the paper said.

Chunghwa Precision has seen its sales decline monthly for two consecutive months.

Sales this quarter would be affected by 7nm orders delayed to the first quarter of next year due to higher chip design complexity, the company said at an earnings conference last month.

The company has a positive business outlook, as more semiconductor vendors are expected to migrate to 7nm technology, which should serve as a catalyst to the company’s sales and earnings growth next year, it said.

Sales in the first 11 months of this year totaled NT$2.94 billion, up 23.09 percent year-on-year, data showed.

Chunghwa Precision shares yesterday dropped 2.27 percent to close at NT$1,075 in Taipei trading, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.