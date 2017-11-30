Nespresso to buy more coffee from Columbia’s Caqueta

Bloomberg

Nespresso is extending its coffee buying in Colombia by going deep into previously conflict-hit regions after the Andean nation signed a peace accord last year that won a Nobel prize for Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

The unit of Nestle SA, the world’s largest coffee company, plans to purchase as much as five times more beans from the Caqueta region next year as part of a US$50 million investment in sustainable high-quality production, the company said in a statement.

Sourcing will reach San Vicente del Caguan, a community that was once at the center of armed conflict.

Santos signed a peace deal in November last year to end a 52-year conflict with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

“Coffee will be a dividend of peace in Colombia,” he said in an e-mailed response to questions.