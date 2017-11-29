Staff writer, with CNA

ELECTRONICS

Delta to reveal new solutions

Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading power, thermal management and automation solutions provider, yesterday said it is to launch its newest integrated solutions and framework for “smart” manufacturing at the SPS IPC Drives Nuremberg exhibition in Germany. Delta said in a statement that its latest framework covers the company’s new automation technologies and products, including a cloud-based industrial Internet of Things platform and its EtherCAT motion controller AH10EMC for smart machines.

TRADING

Electronics drag market

Shares yesterday closed down as the bellwether electronics sector continued to slide, led by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), after integrated circuit stocks in the US fell overnight, dealers said. While the broader market moved lower, the market-lagging financial sector appeared resilient, lending some support to keep the weighted index from falling further, they said. Sentiment was also cautious because of concerns over when foreign institutional investors are to shift to buying after recent heavy selling and whether a tax reform bill will clear the US Senate floor later this week, they said.

BANKING

Taishin joins loyalty network

Taishin International Bank (台新銀行) on Friday said it has joined the Global Loyalty Network, an organization aiming to facilitate trading of loyalty and reward points across its member financial institutions and retail outlets in Asia, North America and Europe. Point trading would be conducted on a new platform run on blockchain technology. Taishin also said it has completed the initial test to serve as a node on the blockchain platform, which is slated to be launched in February during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Visitors to South Korea could trade for loyalty points issued by KEB Hana Bank, which can be used during their stay.

FINANCE

Fubon to issue new shares

Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday said its board approved a plan to raise nearly NT$40 billion (US$1.33 billion) in new capital through the issuance of 666.66 million new shares in a bid to repay bank loans and replenish operating capital. The company — which has paid-in capital of NT$108.34 billion — plans to price the new shares at NT$60 apiece, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. It did not specify when it would finish the project. Fubon shares dropped 1 percent to close at NT$49.35 before the announcement.

MANUFACTURING

TSMC biggest R&D spender

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, spends more on research and development (R&D) than any other manufacturer listed on the local equity market, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said. Ministry data showed that TSMC spent NT$59.5 billion on R&D in the first nine months, an increase of 16.1 percent from a year earlier. The amount was equivalent to 8.5 percent of the chipmaker’s total sales for the period, the data showed. No other Taiwanese manufacturer spent that much, although Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, increased its R&D spending by 30.7 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.