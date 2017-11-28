Agencies

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Shell inks charging deal

Royal Dutch Shell PLC is linking up with some of the world’s biggest carmakers to expand its electric-vehicle charging business in Europe as it prepares for life beyond oil. The second-biggest oil company has agreed with IONITY — a Munich-based venture between BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG — to start charging stations in 10 European nations, Shell said in a statement yesterday. The agreement builds on Shell’s acquisition of Europe’s largest electric-vehicle charging provider NewMotion last month. Shell and IONITY are initially to have charging points at 80 of Shell’s biggest highway fuel stations, with an average of six posts in each.

SAUDI ARABIA

Arrests spark stock sell-off

Foreign investors were net sellers of Saudi Arabian equities for a third straight week after authorities launched a major crackdown on corruption, but by a smaller margin than in the previous week, exchange data showed on Sunday. The crackdown, which has involved the arrest of dozens of senior officials and businessmen and the freezing of more than 2,000 Saudi Arabian bank accounts, has alarmed investors, who fear it could damage the economy and lead to forced sales of assets. Foreign investors sold 835 million riyals (US$223 million) of Saudi Arabian stocks and bought 598 million riyals in the week through Thursday last week, resulting in net selling of 237 million riyals. That compares with net selling of 309 million riyals in the week to Nov. 16 and 1.08 billion riyals in the week to Nov. 9, immediately after the purge was announced. The latest data also showed selling by Saudi Arabian individual investors easing.

UNITED KINGDOM

State tackles weak industry

Britain pitched a new strategy for industry yesterday that sees greater state intervention to tackle weak productivity and to help the world’s sixth largest economy cope with the upheaval of leaving the EU. The government said it had secured major investments from global healthcare company MSD, known as Merck & Co in the US, and German-based diagnostics company Qiagen ahead of the publication of the strategy. While the Financial Times estimated the value of the investments at more than ￡1 billion (US$1.3 million), MSD said it was too early to give an investment figure and Qiagen also gave no number. Life sciences is one of four sectors being targeted by the government, which will also focus on construction, artificial intelligence and the automotive industry.

JAPAN

Firm regrets Chinese ban

A Japanese cosmetics firm has apologized for a sign banning entry for Chinese people posted in one of its outlets, highlighting lingering hostility to foreign visitors from some in Japan as it strives to extend a shopping-driven tourism boom. Pola, a unit of Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, on Saturday said that images of an “inappropriate” poster were on Friday shared on Chinese social media sites, without specifying the contents or location of the offending item. Photos of a sign handwritten in Japanese saying “Entry by Chinese people prohibited” in a shop window were trending on Chinese and Taiwanese social media on Sunday. Pola, which has about 4,600 stores across Japan, apologized for causing “unpleasant feelings and inconvenience to many people” and said it had removed the sign. Japan is weighing looser visa rules for tourists from China, sources told Reuters earlier this year.