Staff writer

ECONOMY

M1B and M2 increase

The nation’s M1B, a measure of the money in circulation, last month grew 4.61 percent year-on-year, while M2 — which includes M1B, time deposits, foreign currency deposits and mutual funds — advanced by 3.85 percent, the central bank reported on Friday, citing net foreign capital inflows. The average annual growth rates of M1B and M2 in the first 10 months of the year were 4.74 percent and 3.73 percent respectively. The annual growth rate of total outstanding loans and investments of all financial institutions in the nation fell from 5.06 percent to 4.89 percent because of slower growth in bank claims on the government, the central bank said.

CAMERA LENSES

Genius’ net income up 46%

Smartphone camera lens supplier Genius Electronic Optical Co (玉晶光) on Friday reported better-than-expected earnings for last month. Net income grew 46 percent year-on-year to NT$139 million (US$4.63 million), with earnings per share of NT$1.4, the highest in nearly five years. In the first 10 months, total net income hit NT$608.3 million, or NT$6.1 per share, while cumulative revenue increased 9.2 percent to NT$6.095 billion over the period.

BANKING

Asian units’ earnings down

The Financial Supervisory Commission on Thursday said that Taiwanese banks’ combined earnings generated from the 18 nations targeted by the government’s New Southbound Policy reached NT$6.4 billion in the first three quarters of this year, compared with NT$6.7 billion the same period last year, with ASEAN states contributing NT$5.6 billion in earnings (87.5 percent). Banks saw the largest earnings in Vietnam (NT$2.1 billion), followed by Singapore and Australia.