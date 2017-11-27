CPC hikes gasoline, diesel prices amid falling US stocks

Staff writer

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it would raise gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter from today.

The company said its floating oil price formula showed that oil prices increased by US$0.54 per barrel to US$61.44 last week from the previous week, following sessions of volatile trading marked by lower supplies in the US due to the Keystone oil pipeline spill and a higher-than-expected decrease in US crude oil inventories as well as a thin market during the US Thanksgiving Day holiday.

After factoring in the New Taiwan dollar’s appreciation of NT$0.116 against the US dollar, CPC said the average cost of its oil imports last week rose 0.4 percent from the previous week.

Crude prices were also supported by optimism that major oil producers might soon reach a deal to extend their oil production cuts, said Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), which on Saturday announced similar hikes, which are effective from today.