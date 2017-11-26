Poland moves to phase out Sunday shopping by 2020

AP, WARSAW

Poland’s lawmakers on Friday approved a law that would phase out Sunday shopping by 2020, despite criticism that it might eliminate thousands of jobs.

Proposed by trade unions that want shop and trade workers to spend more time with their families, the bill got support from the ruling party, which adheres to Catholic values.

Critics have said it would negatively affect Poland’s economy, eliminating tens of thousands of jobs, and hurt supermarket chains, which are mostly Western.

Parliament’s lower house, dominated by the ruling party, voted 254-156 with 23 abstentions to limit Sunday shopping to the first and last Sunday of each month from March 1 until the end of next year; only on the last Sunday of each month in 2019; and to ban it totally starting in 2020.

However, there would be some exceptions that will allow Sunday shopping before major holidays such as Christmas and Easter, and on the last Sunday in January, April, June and August.

Online shops and bakeries are to be exempted from the ban.

The bill still needs approval from the Polish Senate and from Polish President Andrzej Duda.