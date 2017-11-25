Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

GDP slumps under Brexit cloud

UK economic growth rose in the third quarter thanks to consumer spending, official data showed on Thursday, but the data are unlikely to push annual GDP above a gloomy government forecast, as poor productivity and Brexit cloud the outlook. GDP grew 0.4 percent in the July-to-September period, up slightly from 0.3 percent in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said, confirming an initial estimate released last month. Analysts said the data pointed to GDP growth of 1.5 percent for the year, in line with the government’s latest updated forecasts.

FRANCE

Business confidence up

French business confidence hit a near 10-year-high this month, French statistics agency INSEE said on Thursday. The confidence indicator, based on a survey of French businesspeople, rose 2 points to 111, its highest level since January 2008 and well above the long-term average of 100 points. The job market, measured by employers’ hiring plans, also improved this month, INSEE said, with its indicator rising 1 point to 109 to reach its highest level since 2011. The French economy expanded 0.5 percent year-on-year in the July-to-September period, led by a pickup in household consumption and investment.

TOOLMAKERS

Chinese makers face tariffs

The US Department of Commerce on Wednesday said it had made a final determination that anti-subsidy duties should be imposed on tool chests imported from China. The department said in a statement that it would slap final anti-subsidy duties of 14.03 percent to 95.96 percent on Chinese exporters of the tool chests. The duties will take effect for five years if the US International Trade Commission finds the imports harm or are likely to harm US producers. The commission is scheduled to make its decision around Jan. 8.

BANKING

Fitch to see profit dip in China

Profit margins at Chinese banks might be squeezed next year and credit growth is likely to slow as increasing regulation eats up capital, Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The lending businesses of the nation’s smaller banks face the most pressure and they would rely more on larger state-owned rivals for liquidity, the ratings company said in a statement. At the same time, the shadow-banking sector, which one brokerage values at about US$19 trillion, would attract even more regulatory scrutiny next year, Fitch said. The ratings company kept its outlook on Chinese banks at stable, saying sovereign support for the sector remains “very strong.”

FITNESS

FountainVest eyes gym chain

FountainVest Partners (方源資本) is in advanced talks to buy control of Pure Group in a deal valuing the billionaire-backed Hong Kong gym chain at more than US$400 million, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Chinese private equity firm is holding late-stage negotiations with Pure Group owners, including buyout firm Leonard Green & Partners and businessman Bruce Rockowitz, the people said. Pure Group fitness centers cater to Hong Kong’s legions of well-heeled bankers and lawyers. They occupy prime real estate in spots like IFC Mall, a stone’s throw from the local headquarters of UBS Group AG and the stock exchange.