Consumer confidence in South Korea tops 2010 high

Bloomberg

South Korea’s consumer confidence rose to a near seven-year high as the economic outlook improved and geopolitical tensions eased.

The Bank of Korea’s monthly consumer sentiment index rose to 112.3 this month from 109.2 the previous month, data released yesterday show.

That is the highest since December 2010.

The improvement follows an upgrade in the country’s economic forecast by the IMF to 3.2 percent from 3 percent for this year. South Korea’s agreement with China to move beyond a year-long dispute over deploying a US missile shield has led to optimism that foreign tourists might flock back to South Korea, while exports continue to perform well on global demand.

“Sentiment fell in August and September when North Korea-related risks heightened, and this month’s improvement reflects those tensions moderating,” said Park Sang-woo, an official with the Bank of Korea’s economic survey team.

The sentiment index is the latest data to be released before the central bank’s interest rate decision on Thursday next week, and is likely to support the case for an increase, as some analysts expect.

The gauge was determined by surveying 2,017 households from Nov. 10 to Friday last week on their views about income, spending and the economic outlook. A reading above 100 indicates that people are more optimistic about the economy than the average from 2003 to last year.

The amount of improvement was especially high for the sub-indices on the assessment of the current economy, economic projections, and the outlook for job opportunities, the statement showed.

Households’ inflation expectations over the next 12 months declined to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent the previous month, it showed.