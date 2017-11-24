Agencies

GERMANY

Exports push up growth

Exports and investment propelled growth in the third quarter, putting Europe’s biggest economy in a strong position to weather rising political uncertainty after coalition talks collapsed. Trade added 0.4 percentage points to economic expansion in the July to September period, with company spending on equipment contributing 0.1 percentage points, the Federal Statistics Office said yesterday. GDP increased 0.8 percent — in line with an estimate from Tuesday last week — putting the economy firmly on course for its best annual performance in six years. Government consumption was unchanged in the third quarter from the previous three months, while private spending declined 0.1 percent, the report said.

UNITED STATES

Durable goods orders tumble

Declining aircraft sales brought durable goods orders to their lowest pace in four months last month, while a manufacturing sector tied to the oil industry also swung low, official data showed on Wednesday. Total orders for big-ticket manufactured goods fell 1.2 percent from September, to US$236 billion, the Department of Commerce said. The result surprised economists, who had been expecting a 0.4 percent increase. So far this year, orders are up 4.9 percent over the same period last year.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook to be open about ads

Facebook Inc on Wednesday said it would build a Web page to allow users to see which Russian propaganda accounts they have liked or followed, after US lawmakers demanded that the social network be more open about the reach of the accounts. US lawmakers called the announcement a positive step. However, the Web page would fall short of their demands that Facebook individually notify users about Russian propaganda posts or ads they were exposed to. The tool is to be available by the end of the year, the company said.

AUTOMAKERS

Fiat recalls 8,000 SUVs

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is telling owners of some small Jeeps not to use the front passenger seat until a problem with the vehicles’ air bags are repaired. The company is recalling about 8,000 2018 Compass SUVs, mainly in North America. Some fasteners can come loose in the passenger air bag assemblies. If the bag is inflated in a crash, it could shoot the fasteners into the passenger area. The company said it has no reports of any injuries due to the problem. The Jeeps were made from Sept. 5 to Sunday. Customers are to be notified next month, and dealers will replace the air bags when parts are available.

FINANCE

HNA unit’s liquidity limited

The short-term debts of HNA Group Co’s (海航集團) main offshore fundraising arm are close to outstripping its ability to meet them, figures provided in documents for the acquisitive Chinese conglomerate’s most recent bond deal show, where the unit paid almost 9 percent for a one-year loan. The documents contain figures for the first nine months of this year and show that the cash and current assets of HNA Group International Co Ltd (海航國際) cover its current liabilities — debts and payments due within a year — with just 8 percent headroom, down from 26 percent at the end of last year. HNA Group declined to comment.