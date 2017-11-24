Thai banks introduce QR code-aided transactions

Reuters, BANGKOK

Bangkok’s famous street food vendors have joined the digital revolution, embracing payment via quick response (QR) barcodes, which can be read using smartphones.

Thailand is famous for its traditional street stalls that offer everything from stir-fried noodles to clothes and, for many Thais, eating out at a pavement stall is part of their daily routine.

Now, some vendors in Bangkok are offering digital transactions after the Bank of Thailand last week gave the green light for five banks, including Bangkok Bank and Siam Commercial Bank, to implement electronic payment systems using QR codes.

“The global trend is towards a ‘cashless society’ as it is more convenient and there is a proof of the transaction. The QR code system would be most practical in Thailand as less investment is needed on behalf of vendors,” Thai Ministry of Digital Economy and Society Deputy Permanent Secretary Somsak Khaosuwan said.

At Samyan Market, a market and shopping area in Bangkok that sells everything from vegetables to handbags, vendors said that QR codes were taking off, although some shoppers still prefer to use cash, particularly those who are less tech-savvy.

“I do not need to worry about finding change,” said 40-year-old dried fruit vendor Kitti Khoonphisitwong. “But most customers, especially older people, find the app a hassle.”

Shoppers in their 20s and 30s said they were inclined to use the system.

“I often shop online so I have no issue with digital transactions,” 20-year-old student Thanachanok Teesakul said.

Scams using fraudulent QR codes are on the rise in China, where digital payments are booming.

Somsak said that Thailand needs to ensure that QR payment systems are secure.

“We need to make people feel comfortable in using the system,” he said.