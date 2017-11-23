OwlTing touts new global hotel reservation service

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

OwlTing (奧丁丁) has created the world’s first decentralized room booking service, and it is in talks with hotels and bed-and-breakfast operators in Taiwan to join the program, the Taipei-based blockchain technology developer said yesterday.

Dubbed OwlNest, the “software as a service” product is built on the automated smart contract capabilities of the Ethereum blockchain and could provide a lower cost alternative to the room inventory and booking systems now used by hotels, as well as helping them save on the personnel and maintenance costs involved in running their own Web sites, company officials told a news conference in Taipei.

Many hotels’ booking and inventory management systems are no longer compatible with the platforms employed by popular Web sites, which means that the hotels have to cover the costs of making manual entries on room availability and prices on those sites, OwlTing chief executive Darren Wang (王俊凱) said.

OwlNest is compatible with a wide variety of booking platforms and it automates much of the room listing process, Wang said.

It uses smart contracts to create customized packages, including discounts for customers who want to use their loyalty program reward points or make early-bird reservations, It accepts a variety of mobile and cashless payment methods.

The service also lists activities such as guided city tours and hiking trips, which he hopes would provide travelers with memorable experiences, Wang said.

He said OwnTing expects to have more than 30,000 lodging establishments listed before the end of next year, and is also in talks with operators in Japan, Malaysia and the US.

OwnTing also developed a blockchain-based tracing system, dubbed OwlChain, which provides customers with detailed information on the products they eat, including ingredient sources, manufacturing processes and transportation flow.

The company also operates OwlTing Market, an e-commerce platform selling fresh produce and food products.