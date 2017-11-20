Staff writer

INVESTMENT

Offshore fund sales growing

Taiwan’s offshore fund sales last month increased for the 11th consecutive month to NT$3.44 trillion (US$114.3 billion), up 0.29 percent from September and expanding 12 percent from December last year, according to the latest tallies compiled by the Securities Investment Trust and Consulting Association (SITCA, 投信投顧公會). Equity, bond and balanced funds all saw sales grow noticeably last month, with increases of NT$6.8 billion, NT$18.8 billion and NT$2.9 billion from the previous month respectively, JPMorgan Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (摩根資產管理) said on Friday.

BANKING

Yuan deposits reach 314bn

Yuan deposits held by banks operating in Taiwan rose for the sixth consecutive month last month, the central bank said on Wednesday last week. Yuan deposits totaled 314.305 billion yuan (US$47.374 billion) at the end of last month, the highest value since March last year’s 314.315 billion yuan. That was up 1.485 billion yuan, or 0.47 percent, from the end of September, with deposits held by local banks’ domestic banking units totaling 283.089 billion yuan, an increase of 2.488 billion yuan from a month earlier, and those held by offshore units hitting 31.216 billion yuan, down 1.003 billion yuan month-on-month.

INDUSTRY

Tongtai posts NT$105m loss

Machinery maker Tongtai Machine and Tool Co Ltd (東台精機) last week reported net losses of NT$105 million for the first three quarters of this year due to foreign exchange losses and a one-off restructuring expense. Losses per share were NT$0.43 over the nine-month period. Gross margin remained 22 percent in the first three quarters, while cumulative revenue grew 4.08 percent year-on-year to NT$6.94 billion.