CPC cuts gasoline and diesel prices to reflect oil prices

Staff writer

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it would cut gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.3 and NT$0.4 per liter respectively from today, ending four consecutive weeks of price hikes.

The company’s floating oil price formula showed that oil prices last week decreased by US$1.53 per barrel to US$60.90, CPC’s Web site showed.

After factoring in the New Taiwan dollar’s appreciation of NT$0.027 against the US dollar, CPC said its average oil import costs last week fell 2.03 percent from the previous week.

International crude oil prices weakened last week on investor concerns over excess supply, as an increase in US commercial crude oil inventories and a continued boom in shale gas production offset geopolitical unease in the Middle East, the company said.

Crude prices were also under pressure because of a bearish outlook for global crude oil demand from the International Energy Agency, said Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), which on Saturday announced similar cuts, which take effect today.