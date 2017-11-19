Chinese companies could give flying cars a much-needed boost

By Adam Minter / Bloomberg View

For nearly two decades, Shanghai’s spindly skyline has inspired comparisons to the dystopian Los Angeles of Ridley Scott’s futurist-noir film Blade Runner. There is wild architecture, giant video billboards and horizon-obscuring smog. The only things missing are the flying cars zipping between buildings.

That might soon change. This week, China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co (浙江吉利) acquired Terrafugia Inc, a Boston-based company that plans to start selling flying cars by 2019.

It is the most prominent Chinese investment yet in an industry that is attracting the talent and capital of some of the world’s most prominent entrepreneurs and investors — and it marks an important advance for a technology that could reshape the 21st-century city.

Flying cars have been just around the corner since at least 1924, when Popular Science published an article headlined Flying Autos in 20 Years.

However, thanks to recent advances in lightweight materials, batteries and autonomous-vehicle software, they are now coming much closer to reality.

Most of the vehicles under development resemble small aircraft more than Honda Civics: They are electric-powered, largely autonomous and only touch the road to take off and land.

Some will function much like private helicopters — ferrying the rich around — while others will be more like next-generation taxis or buses.

In theory, such vehicles could one day reduce pollution, ease urban gridlock, take pressure off of overburdened transit systems and make commuting a breeze.

It is no wonder that investment is pouring into the field. Companies including Uber Technologies Inc and Airbus SE are developing prototypes.

Alphabet Inc’s Larry Page is so enthusiastic that he started two competing flying-car companies.

Earlier this month, Uber announced a partnership with NASA to launch flying taxis in Los Angeles by 2020.

Governments are funding research into the vehicles, while regulators are thinking of ways to integrate them into existing networks.

So far, though, China has been notably absent from this competition, for a few reasons.

One is a long-standing aversion to research spending that does not have a clear payoff. As recently as 2012, 84 percent of China’s research-and-development spending went to product development, compared with 35 to 65 percent in wealthier economies.

Basic research — the speculative kind that might lead to entirely new fields — is relatively underdeveloped.

That is slowly starting to change. However, for now, China remains a developing country with plenty of more prosaic needs.

A second holdup is regulation. As much as four-fifths of China’s airspace is controlled by the military, causing serious delays and congestion in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.

Swarms of flying cars intruding into those crowded skies would be unwelcome both to commercial airlines — which are struggling to acquire more space for themselves — and to the Chinese military.

Finally, flying cars probably would not make a dent in China’s urban traffic any time soon. At first, they would largely appeal to rich people who could afford personal vehicles that might cost hundreds of thousands of US dollars.

Although more practical ideas — such as air taxis — are on the horizon, they would be out of step with China’s urbanization efforts, which emphasize mass transit and so-called last-mile transport, and hence might not appeal to government planners.