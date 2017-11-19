Agencies

CHINA

Home prices snap decline

Home prices rose in more cities last month, snapping a three-month decline, a sign that the market is stabilizing amid government efforts to curb property speculation. New home prices, excluding state-subsidized housing, climbed in 50 of the 70 cities tracked by the government, compared with 44 in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. Prices fell in 14 cities from the previous month and were unchanged in six. The country’s biggest cities diverged, with new home prices falling 0.2 percent in Beijing from September, while rising 0.3 percent in Shanghai, according to the report.

AUTOMAKERS

VW to invest in electric cars

Volkswagen AG (VW) plans to spend more than 34 billion euros (US$40 billion) over the next five years on developing electric cars, autonomous driving and other new technologies. The German automaker released the figure on Friday after its supervisory board discussed the company’s plans for the 2018-to-2022 period. Volkswagen in September announced a long-term electrification campaign, saying its brands would introduce 80 new electric vehicles by 2025. By 2030, it plans to offer at least one electric variant of each of its about 300 models.

INDONESIA

Miner evacuates facility

US miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc is evacuating spouses and children of workers from its giant copper mine after a string of shootings in the area raised security concerns, company sources said. The move follows efforts by authorities on Friday to evacuate villages near Freeport’s Grasberg mine in the eastern province of Papua that authorities said had been occupied by armed separatists. Since August, at least 12 people have been injured and two police officers have been killed by assailants with suspected links to separatist rebels.

CLOTHING

Stich Fix has muted debut

Stitch Fix Inc, an online clothing styling service, had a lackluster first day on the US stock market on Friday. Its shares rose as much as 24 percent after their debut, but ended the day at US$15.15, a 1 percent gain from where they started. On top of that, the company sold fewer shares and at a lower price than it previously expected, a sign of weak demand for its initial public offering (IPO). The San Francisco-based company, which has nearly 2.2 million active users, ships shoppers clothing to try on at home before they buy.

BANKING

Goldman wins dismissal

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has won the dismissal of a US$510 million lawsuit in New York by a private equity firm that accused the Wall Street bank of shortchanging it in a merger to curry favor with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. In a decision made public on Friday, US Justice Peter Sherwood of a state court in Manhattan said the lawsuit by Primus Pacific Partners LP “had no substantial nexus with New York” and should be heard in another forum. Primus accused the bank of providing bad merger advice in 2010 to the company’s subsidiary, Eon Capital, saying the advice reflected alleged Goldman conflicts of interest with Najib and Malaysia’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund.