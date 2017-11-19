PBOC to track liquidity amid crackdown on debt

Bloomberg

China’s central bank said it will closely monitor liquidity conditions amid its campaign to reduce debt levels, in a quarterly report where it reiterated a commitment to “prudent and neutral” monetary policy.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) seeks an “optimal” environment to help stabilize economic growth, while facilitating deleveraging, curbing bubbles and preventing risks, according to a quarterly report on monetary policy implementation released late on Friday.

The document, mainly a review of policy conducted in the third quarter, also said the central bank aims to deepen reform in interest-rate and foreign-exchange markets.

“We shall strike a balance between keeping liquidity basically stable and reducing the leverage,” the bank said in the report.

“Overall, the prudent and neutral monetary policy has achieved relatively positive results,” it said, reiterating the policy settings it has aimed for all year.

Separately on Friday, the central bank and other regulators unveiled sweeping new draft rules for asset-management products, the latest step to help reduce risk in the financial system.

The bank also referred to easing access for international firms in the report, comments that follow an historic announcement Nov. 10 that will see China remove foreign ownership limits on banks while allowing overseas companies to take majority stakes in local securities ventures.

The move scraps another barrier to the country’s engagement with the world and should bolster competition in the local financial system.

Commenting on the yuan, the central bank said the flexibility of the exchange rate has improved and supply and demand for the currency is more balanced.

As a result, it is necessary to “neutralize” the countercyclical measures that are aimed at smoothing out volatility, it said.

The quarterly report follows losses in Chinese bonds in recent days amid signs of quickening inflation and concern that Beijing will intensify the deleveraging campaign.

PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan (周小川) has made a series of blunt warnings in recent weeks about debt levels in the economy.

“While reining in the total leverage ratio, we shall prioritize reducing the leverage of state-owned enterprises, focus on tackling ‘zombie firms’ and promote the debt-to-equity swap in a market-oriented and law-based manner,” the bank said in the report.

Central bank officials also drew attention to the importance of macro-prudential measures.

“A monetary policy framework is flawed if the CPI [consumer price index] is the only anchor,” the report said. “Even when the CPI is relatively stable, asset prices and financial markets can fluctuate wildly.”

Late last month, the bank injected 63-day funding into the financial system for the first time, reassuring lenders about year-end funding availability, while also intensifying the deleveraging effort by increasing borrowing costs.

The bank said it will continue to use reverse repos with various maturities to maintain liquidity in the banking system “basically stable.”