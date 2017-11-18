Agencies

GAMBLING

Tabcorp-Tatts merger okayed

A merger between Australian gambling giants Tabcorp Holdings Ltd and Tatts Group Ltd is back on track after the Australian Competition Tribunal (ACT) yesterday approved the A$8.6 billion (US$6.5 billion) deal. Tabcorp and Tatts first announced the deal in October last year to forge closer ties to try to cut costs and pursue opportunities globally. ACT said Tabcorp would be granted authorization to acquire shares in Tatts, but added that the “detriments identified” by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission were “unlikely to either arise or are not otherwise material.”

ONLINE MEDIA

Oath cuts hundreds of jobs

Verizon’s online unit Oath — which includes the AOL and recently acquired Yahoo brands — is cutting several hundred jobs as part of a reorganization, a source familiar with the move said on Thursday. The reductions represent “less than four percent” of the Oath global workforce of an estimated 12,000, the source said. The move represents a second round of cuts at Oath since the US$4.5 billion acquisition of Yahoo in June. Oath offered no details on the numbers or segments facing cuts.

BROADCASTING

Amazon to stream tennis

Amazon.com Inc is to exclusively stream 37 top men’s tennis tournaments from 2019 to its Amazon Prime Video subscribers in Britain and Ireland after it won the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) broadcast rights from pay-TV group Sky. Amazon is also to be the pay-TV partner for the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals at The O2 in London, and from 2018 the Queen’s Club Championships and the Eastbourne International, ATP said. ATP declined to say how much Amazon was paying for the rights.

MALAYSIA

Manufacturing boosts growth

Malaysia’s economy grew at the fastest pace in more than three years in the third quarter, supported by resilient domestic demand and a manufacturing sector that is benefiting from booming global trade. GDP rose 6.2 percent from a year earlier, after climbing 5.8 percent in the second quarter, Bank Negara Malaysia said yesterday. The median estimate of 19 economists surveyed by Bloomberg was 5.7 percent. GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent from the previous three months.

UNITED KINGDOM

Christmas sales start slowly

Britain’s retailers have begun the fourth quarter on a weak footing before the busy Christmas period, official data showed on Thursday. Sales rose just 0.3 percent last month from the previous month, buoyed partly by second-hand goods stores, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. However, on an annual basis, retail sales fell 0.3 percent compared with one year ago — when retailers had experienced unusually strong performance. That marked the first annual decline since March 2013.

RETAILERS

Wal-Mart earns US$1.75bn

Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of US$1.75 billion. On a per-share basis, the Arkansas-based company said it had net income of US$0.58. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, came to US$1 per share. The world’s largest retailer said it posted revenue of US$123.18 billion in the period and forecast full-year earnings in the range of US$4.38 to US$4.46 per share.