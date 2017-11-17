Chunghwa Telecom seeks more mobile wallet users

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday said it aims to boost the number of its mobile wallet users to 2 million by the end of next year, riding on the fledgling growth of the nation’s electronic payment market.

The nation’s biggest telecom yesterday unveiled new electronic wallet services for its Hami Wallet users, enabling consumers to make in-person and proximity payments using near-field communications technology for shopping, mass transportation and travel.

The electronic wallet service integrates credit cards, retailers’ reward cards and public transportation cards in collaboration with the nation’s biggest credit card issuer CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行), iPass Corp (一卡通票證) and mobile payment services provider Pi Mobile Technology Inc (Pi行動錢包).

To drive mobile payment adoption, the telecom is also extending the service to small-scale retailers, which now predominantly take cash.

“Chunghwa Telecom signed up about 600,000 new Hami Wallet users in just four months after it launched an upgrade of its mobile wallet service in June,” chairman David Cheng (鄭優) said in a statement.

“It is our goal to boost the number of Hami Wallet subscribers to 2 million next year by broadening our electronic payment ecosystem to include more lenders and partners from diversified areas,” Cheng said.

Obtaining 2 million subscribers would mean more than doubling Chunghwa Telecom’s 800,000 Hami Wallet users.

Transactions via mobile payment platforms in Taiwan are expected to surge to more than NT$10 billion this year, after three global mobile payment platforms, including Apple Pay, hit the local market earlier this year, an International Data Corp’s forecast showed.

No comparative figures were available.

Chunghwa Telecom’s new services are to become available on Dec. 1.

The company said that the launch of the new integrated electronic payment services would help the government hit the target of increasing use of electronic payments to 90 percent of overall transactions in 2025.