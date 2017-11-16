Agencies

SOVEREIGN DEBT

Fitch downgrades Venezuela

Fitch Ratings Inc on Tuesday downgraded cash-strapped Venezuela to “restricted default” over its failure to make overdue payments on its sovereign bonds. “Fitch Ratings has downgraded Venezuela’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating [IDR] to ‘RD’ [restricted default] from ‘C’ and affirmed the long-term local currency IDR at ‘CC,’” the agency said in a statement. The downgrade “reflects the failure of bondholders to receive overdue interest payments on Venezuela’s sovereign bonds maturing Oct. 13, 2019, and Oct. 13, 2024, by the end of the 30-day grace period that ended on Nov. 13, 2017,” it said.

BANKING

HSBC unit to pay French fine

French financial prosecutors said Switzerland-based HSBC Private Bank Holdings (Suisse) SA has agreed to pay 300 million euros (US$354.7 million) to France to close a tax fraud case, a first in the country. In a written statement, prosecutors said a Paris court on Tuesday approved the agreement under an anti-corruption law introduced last year. Under the deal, the bank acknowledges “the existence of the alleged facts.” HSBC Holdings PLC’s Swiss bank was under investigation for helping clients illegally avoid paying taxes worth 1.6 billion euros to the French government in 2006 and 2007. A former employee gave the data to French authorities in 2008.

AUTOMAKERS

Volkswagen offices raided

Prosecutors and tax authorities on Tuesday raided the offices of several senior officials of Volkswagen AG, the German automaker said. Investigators searched the offices of supervisory board chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, finance chief Frank Witter and human resources head Karlheinz Blessing, a Volkswagen spokesman said. Files and computers were seized. The raid was related to suspicions of overpayments for works council chief Bernd Osterloh, the spokesman said. Osterloh’s office was also searched.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Khartoum to reform rates

Sudan is taking steps to close the gap between its official and unofficial currency rates and scrap subsidies by the end of 2019 to win foreign investment after US sanctions ended, Sudanese Minister of State for Finance Magdi Hassan Yassin told reporters on Tuesday. Washington last month suspended 20-year sanctions and lifted a trade embargo, because it decided that Sudan had made progress on counterterrorism cooperation and on internal conflicts. It also unfroze assets and removed financial restrictions. Sudan is hoping the measures will help it get back on its feet after years of hardship caused partly by the secession of the south in 2011, when it lost three-quarters of its oil output, its main source of foreign currency.

PETROLEUM

Curbs should continue: UAE

OPEC and allied oil producers should extend their production cuts beyond March next year to help rebalance the market, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said, adding weight to a gathering consensus for longer reductions in output among participants in the global accord. The UAE favors maintaining the cuts, which are set to expire at the end of the first quarter of next year, Emirati Minister of Energy Suhail Al Mazroui said. The fourth-largest member of OPEC staked out its position a day after OPEC secretary-general Mohammed Barkindo said that caps on output are the “only viable option” to restore stability to the market.