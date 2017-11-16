BMW vows to run only on alternative energy by 2020

Bloomberg

BMW AG’s plan to switch exclusively to “green” energy finds it tapping some unusual power sources, including a South African biomass plant that runs on cow dung and chicken droppings.

The arrangement is part of the automaker’s bid to shift all its external power purchases to alternative energy sources by 2020, up from 63 percent last year, BMW head of procurement Markus Duesmann said in a speech at the UN climate conference in Bonn, Germany.

Meeting the target means BMW will buy local clean power for all its 31 production sites in 14 countries, Duesmann said.

BMW is already getting power from diverse sources, such as wind turbines at its plant in Leipzig, Germany, and is getting methane gas from a landfill near its Spartanburg operation in South Carolina, he said.

The effort to switch to renewable energy comes as it spends billions on electric vehicles.

Claims of manufacturers making cleaner vehicles are under scrutiny as the amount of power and raw materials involved in the production of batteries, as well as electricity sources, offsets advantages of emission-free cars.

In practice, BMW will need to find enough extra power to supply the equivalent of about 220,000 homes, based on its annual electricity use of about 1 terrawatt.

To get there, the company will seek more supply deals with solar energy providers, BMW head of sustainability strategy Jury Witschnig said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

These deals will go as far as BMW working with solar firms to build energy systems at company sites or becoming a cornerstone customer with long-term offtake agreements, he said.