Singapore would consider certain ICOs for sandbox

Bloomberg

Singapore’s financial regulator would consider trailing some initial coin offerings (ICO) in a regulatory sandbox, if such fundraising efforts are by companies focused on new technology that would improve the efficiency of capital markets.

The type of digital-token sale that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) would consider is one underpinned by technology that improves capital markets, for example “smart” contracts or something that can build a “smarter” initial public offering, MAS chief financial technology officer Sopnendu Mohanty said yesterday.

“If we get some use case which we have not seen, then they could come to a regulatory sandbox,” Mohanty said on the sidelines of the Singapore FinTech Festival.

So-called sandboxes allow companies to test their innovations in a loosely regulated environment before releasing them publicly.

Regulators around the world are grappling with how to treat ICOs, which have raised more than US$3.5 billion on promises to revolutionize everything from supply chains to the world of finance, but have also attracted its share of scammers.

“There’s a bunch of ICOs which are selling the Taj Mahal, selling residences on Mars,” Mohanty said. “Be careful of these.”

Such attempts are not something the authority would deem suitable for a sandbox, said Mohanty, who joined the agency in 2015 when the regulator formed a new group to oversee its push into fintech.

China has banned ICOs, Hong Kong regulators are looking into ICOs to protect small investors and the US Securities and Exchange Commission is monitoring digital coin sales after saying in July that ICOs and cryptocurrency exchanges are subject to US law.