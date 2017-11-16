Tencent delivers blowout as ‘Honor of Kings’ shines

Bloomberg

Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) posted its strongest growth in more than seven years, riding the success of games like Honor of Kings and a rapidly expanding Internet advertising business.

China’s largest social network operator reported a 61 percent rise in revenue to 65.2 billion yuan (US$9.84 billion) in the September quarter, outpacing the 61 billion yuan projected.

That also marked the biggest gain in sales since 2010, when revenue was a mere one-fourteenth of its current level. Profit also beat estimates.

Tencent, the operator of the WeChat (微信) messaging and entertainment service that has become near-ubiquitous across China, continues to deliver on hit games while pushing more and smarter advertising to its billion-plus users.

The mobile battle game Honor of Kings helped it expand smartphone gaming revenue 84 percent during the period.

Tencent is now exploring new sources of growth in the cloud, financial services, movies and music.

“Games will be still be a key revenue contributor going forward,” said Benjamin Wu, an analyst at Shanghai-based consultancy Pacific Epoch. “Its key title Honor of Kings is looking to sustain its gross revenue to the next year.”

Net income surged 69 percent to 18 billion yuan, also blowing past projections for 15.8 billion yuan. Tencent shares closed 1.3 percent lower before earnings were announced.

Naspers Ltd, a major stockholder in the company, climbed as much as 4.1 percent to a record high in Johannesburg.

Investors earlier this year bet that some of the company’s boldest investments would finally pan out, creating one of the world’s most richly valued companies in the process.

The global leader in gaming tapped the spending power of about 200 million players, helping mobile games revenue surpass that of desktops for the first time in the June quarter.

Tencent’s pipeline of titles includes several from South Korean developers that were held back amid political tensions with China, boding well for next year.

“In 2018, we believe the company will keep its momentum of growth through a strong pipeline of games. The Korean games delayed in 2017 will be released next year,” Wu said.

A still-nascent advertising and finance business on WeChat has also expanded at a rapid clip, furthering its ambition of eventually becoming an advertising powerhouse along the lines of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) or Facebook Inc.

Online advertising sales grew 48 percent in the quarter.

For the longer term, it is investing billions of US dollars in artificial intelligence research, to better target marketing, as well as underpin future product categories.

Tencent is said to have developed an autonomous driving system, among other areas it is delving into.

Like Alibaba, Tencent is largely confined to an increasingly saturated home market, but is taking steps toward a more global business.

Its financial muscle helps it withstand new competition from the likes of Jinri Toutiao and help it retain pole position in Chinese gaming and social media.

It is also plowing money into music, electronic books and video streaming — the content it needs to keep users hooked on WeChat.

While it is unclear what it plans with its 12 percent chunk of Snap Inc, owner of Snapchat, the acquisition comes after a failed attempt to pick up Whatsapp and might mark a renewed effort to feel out markets beyond its home turf.