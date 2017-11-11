Staff writer

MANUFACTURING

TSMC revenue hits record

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported a record-high revenue for last month. Consolidated revenue rose 6.7 percent month-on-month and 3.8 percent year-on-year to NT$94.52 billion (US$3.13 million), the company said in a statement. In the first 10 months of this year, TSMC’s consolidated revenue totaled NT$794.4 billion, up 2.3 percent from the same period last year, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said. TSMC forecast revenue this quarter to increase by about 10 percent from NT$252.11 billion last quarter, driven by the ramp-up of chips made on its advanced 10 nanometer process technology.

ELECTRONICS

Lite-On revenue down

Electronics components maker Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday posted consolidated revenue of NT$17.64 billion for last month, down 11 percent monthly and 14 percent annually. Optoelectronics posted annual growth of about 20 percent last month and contributed a 21 percent share of the firm’s total revenue, while information technology accounted for 56 percent of its sales, the firm said in a statement. Despite a stable end-demand for its core businesses, the company’s cumulative revenue in the first 10 months of the year were NT$178.03 billion, a 4.7 percent year-on-year decrease, it said.

TECHNOLOGY

Accton profit increases

Accton Technology Corp (智邦科技), a local maker of computer networking equipment such as routers, yesterday reported net profit of NT$651 million for last quarter, or earnings per share of NT$1.2. Accumulated profit for the first three quarters reached NT$1.937 billion, up 42.76 percent year-on-year, with earnings per share of NT$3.56. The company said it benefited from a rising global demand for cloud-computing applications in the third quarter and expects steady business operations for this quarter.

REAL ESTATE

Sinyi Realty up on recovery

Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋), the nation’s only publicly listed real-estate broker, yesterday said its third-quarter profit surged 414 percent from the same period last year, thanks to earnings generated from a housing project in Shanghai and a recovering market in Taiwan. Net income stood at NT$1.03 billion during the July-to-September period, or earnings per share of NT$1.58, while revenue increased 161 percent annually to NT$5.2 billion. The project in Shanghai generated revenue of NT$3.2 billion and contributed NT$830 million in net income last quarter, the broker said. In the first three quarters of this year, accumulated net income totaled NT$2.27 billion, up 554 percent year-on-year, with earnings per share of NT$3.48, and revenue rose 157 percent to NT$14.5 billion over the same period, it said.

CONTACT LENSES

St Shine Optical sets high

Contact lens supplier St Shine Optical Co (精華光學) on Thursday reported net profit of NT$497 million for last quarter, up 11.6 percent from last year, with earnings per share of NT$9.85, while revenue was NT$1.773 billion, up 3.2 percent annually, according to the company’s Taiwan Stock Exchange filing. Profit and revenue set new quarterly highs and beat Capital Securities Corp’s (群益證券) estimates. In the first three quarters of the year, earnings per share totaled NT$23.68, the company said. St Shine’s order backlog will likely remaining full from now until the end of the year, the company said in a note yesterday.