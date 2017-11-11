Taiwanese plan to spend big in online sales event

Staff writer, with CNA

Salaried workers in Taiwan are planning to embrace today’s “11.11 Global Shopping Festival,” saying their purchases during the 24-hour period in previous years surpassed their monthly average online spending, a survey released by online 1111 Job bank (1111人力銀行) showed yesterday.

According to the survey, conducted from Oct. 25 to Thursday, the average online spending by salaried workers in Taiwan on Singles’ Day in previous years was NT$4,283, beating the average monthly spending of NT$3,188 on online purchases.

The online shopping event originated in China in 2009, with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), when more consumers started shopping online with smartphones.

The event is now global and many other e-commerce operators including PChome Online Inc (網路家庭), Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) and Yahoo Kimo Inc (雅虎奇摩) in Taiwan also offer discounts to attract consumers.

Local e-commerce operators even extend the event beyond 24 hours.

As part of the survey, 82 percent of respondents said they would buy something in the sale, which was scheduled to start at midnight.

About 60 percent of those who plan to take part said they researched product prices before the shopping spree, while 21 percent said they regularly make purchases during the annual shopping event.

The survey showed that salaried workers in Taiwan have a wide range of products on their shopping lists, in particular computers and computer products, electronics and communication products, as well as clothing, shoes, bags, cosmetics and home appliances.

The survey showed that on average, salaried workers spend about one hour a day shopping online.

The survey indicated that local salaried workers are attracted by certain promotional tactics by online vendors, such as free delivery, “buy one, get one free,” and coupons when purchases reach a certain amount.

The job bank said 90 percent of respondents believe prices are cheaper online than in physical stores, saying that the difference in price is as high as 9 percent on average.