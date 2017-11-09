Mandarin Oriental Hotel Taipei gains recognition

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Taipei (台北文華東方酒店) has won recognition as one of the best hotels in Asia, as the luxury property gains popularity among global travelers.

The property in Songshan District (松山) was ranked 10, with a score of 96.54, among 25 top hotels in Asia this year by Conde Nast Traveler, an international luxury and lifestyle travel magazine.

Mandarin Oriental Taipei is the only hotel in Taiwan to win the recognition after more than 300,000 readers submitted millions of ratings and comments about 7,320 hotels, 468 cruise ships, 158 airlines and 195 airports, the magazine said.

“The award lends force to Mandarin Oriental Taipei’s brand of luxury hospitality served with oriental charm,” Mandarin Oriental Taipei general manager Michael Ziemer said, adding that the hotel would continue to set a benchmark.

The Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-

running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

Mandarin Oriental Taipei has 303 guestrooms priced at an average of NT$12,000 per night, making it the most expensive facility among peers.

Occupancy and room rates have remained steady even though most of its rivals have been affected by a sharp decline in the number of Chinese visitors and an increasing number of players, communications official Bellona Ma (馬慧琦) said.

“That is because lodging facilities aimed at the high-end guests are less susceptible to cyclical volatility,” Ma said by telephone.

Launched in May 2014, the Taipei hotel has made adjustments to enhance customer satisfaction and recently turned its Cafe Un Deux Trois into a semi-buffet facility, Ma said, adding that it has six restaurants and bars.

The Taipei facility is a member of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, which operates 30 hotels and eight residences in 20 countries and territories worldwide.