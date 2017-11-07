Flat-panel industry’s production value decrease to end

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

The production value of the nation’s flat-panel industry is forecast to increase this year from last year’s NT$810.5 billion (US$26.83 billion), ending four consecutive years of decline, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

“We are positive that growth [of the flat-panel industry] this year could swing back to positive territory,” Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Wang Shu-chuan (王淑娟) said by telephone.

Wang declined to provide a range of estimated annual growth for this year, as it is too early to give a precise forecast on the scale of the increase.

In the first eight months of this year, the flat-panel industry’s combined production value ballooned 24.9 percent year-on-year to NT$621.7 billion, which marks the largest annual increase since 2011, she said, citing the department’s statistics.

Wang attributed the strong growth momentum to the recovering global economy, which prompted a surge in demand for both large flat panels and those smaller than 10 inches, subsequently boosting average selling prices.

Large LCDs used in TVs, which contributed a production value of 60 percent in Taiwan’s flat panel industry, climbed 27.7 percent annually in the first eight months of this year, making it the main growth engine of the industry, Wang said.

In addition to the rising demand for TVs, Wang said South Korean LCD makers’ decision to shut down a number of LCD production lines last year also benefited the nation, increasing orders for large flat panels this year.

Wang said that the production value of LCDs smaller than 10 inches has jumped 34.3 percent annually in the first eight months of this year due to robust orders for smartphones and automobile LCDs.

Taiwan’s flat-panel exports expanded by 15.5 percent annually to US$6.07 billion in the first nine months of this year, a growth momentum outpacing China and South Korea, the department said, citing data provided by the Ministry of Finance.