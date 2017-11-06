My Humble House opens resort in Jiaosi Township

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter, in Jiaosi, Yilan

Luxury hotel operator My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) on Friday launched a new property in Yilan County’s Jiaosi Township (礁溪) in a bid to deepen its presence in Taiwan.

The Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐) is the company’s first foray into the resort market and its first property outside Taipei, My Humble House chairwoman Ellie Lai (賴英里) said at an opening ceremony.

The company’s Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店), Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店) and Humble House Taipei (寒舍艾麗) mainly serve business travelers.

My Humble House expects the facility to start generating profits next year and beat competitors in Jiaosi in terms of occupancy and room rates, aided by better service quality, managing director Wilhelm Tsai (蔡伯翰) said.

“The goal is achievable, as Jiaosi has become the most favored destination among domestic tourists in northern Taiwan and hot springs are a big attraction among Asian travelers,” Tsai said.

Occupancy rates hover at about 70 percent for the adjacent Hotel Royal Chiaohsi (礁溪老爺大酒店), Evergreen Resort Hotel in Jiaosi (長榮鳳凰酒店) and Wellspring By Silks (晶泉丰旅), while daily room rates average at NT$7,000.

With 190 guestrooms, Mu Jiaosi Hotel aims to differentiate itself from its peers with its focus on artistic design and decoration in combination with fine dining and living experiences, Tsai said.

Demand is not a problem following the completion of the Hsuehshan Tunnel that shortens travel time between Taipei and Yilan to 45 minutes by car.

The hotel is within walking distance of the Jiaosi railway and bus stations, as well as attractions such as Tangwei Brook Park (湯圍溝公園) and Wufengchi Waterfall (五峰旗瀑布).

The hotel targets affluent Taiwanese individuals and families, but is also working with travel agencies to offer discounts and incentives to attract foreign tourists to spend a day in Jiaosi, Tsai said.

The facility might help boost the company’s revenue, he said, adding that the contribution amount is to be more evident next year.

The hotel is a joint venture with Transglobe Life Insurance Co (全球人壽), which in 2013 won the superficies rights to the land and acts as landlord.