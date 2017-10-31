Dining vouchers in high demand at Taipei travel fair

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Major local hotels reported robust sales of dining and accommodation vouchers during the Taipei International Travel Fair (ITF) as steep discounts successfully motivated cost-conscious Taiwanese buyers.

FIH Regent Group (FIH, 晶華國際酒店集團), the largest hotel chain by market value, sold NT$80 million (US$2.65 million) dining vouchers in the first three days of the annual trade show, driven mainly by vouchers for its buffet restaurants.

The number of visitors to the ITF grew 10.79 percent this year as more people sought to take advantage of the four-day event to shop for bargain dining vouchers and tour packages, organizer the Taiwan Visitors Association said.

My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅), which owns the five-star Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店), Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店) and other properties, came in second, selling NT$59 million dining vouchers, the company said.

The company sold more than 24,000 and 20,000 vouchers for buffet restaurants offering Western and Chinese cuisine at the Sheraton Grand and Le Meridian respectively as of Sunday, it said.

Leofoo Group (六福), a local operator of hotels, restaurants and theme parks, sold NT$25 million of dining and accommodation vouchers, thanks to discounts of up to 45 percent, the company said.

Customers had done their homework and knew quite well what propositions met their needs, the company said.

The group’s hotel in Hsinchu proved the most popular, generating 25 percent of voucher sales, it said.

L’Hotel de Chine Group (LDC, 雲朗觀光), owner of the Palais de Chine (君品酒店), Maison de Chine (兆品酒店), Chateau de Chine (翰品酒店) and Chinatrust Hotels (中信旅館), said sales of dining vouchers increased 30 percent this year from last year.

Affiliated banquet facilities and buffet restaurants all attracted large crowds, the company said.

The show’s organizer said it was wise to buy vouchers now and use them next year, when travel and accommodation costs are expected to rise by 3.5 percent and 3.7 percent respectively.

Hotel and restaurant operator Landis Group (亞都麗緻集團) also fared well during the fair as its popular Chinese and French eateries drew customers.