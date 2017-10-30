Agencies

BANKING

Philippine banks weigh risk

The Philippine central bank has ordered lenders to enhance the management of their liquidity risks, giving them 10 months to develop procedures based on new guidelines. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said the new rules emphasize the responsibility of a bank’s board of directors to define the tolerance for liquidity risk, which stems from the inability of a financial institution to meet its obligations when they come due. Meanwhile, senior management must develop funding strategies that are aligned with a set risk tolerance, it said.

ECONOMY

Ramaphosa urges planning

South Africa needs to do what other nations do during times of economic weakness and come up with a recovery plan that grabs the imagination of investors and its people, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an interview in Cape Town. In his first comments since the release of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s mid-term budget last week, Ramaphosa described the South African economy as “moribund.” On Wednesday, Gigaba said the economy is set to expand 0.7 percent this year, down from 1.3 percent predicted in the February budget.

OIL

Crown prince supports limits

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince says his country supports extending an agreement by major oil producers to limit output beyond next March. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday said that the OPEC-led agreement is necessary to balance supply with demand. The OPEC is expected to take up the agreement at its next meeting on Nov. 30. Brent Crude on Friday rose above US$60 for the first time since 2015, as traders grew increasingly confident that OPEC would continue to limit pumping.

REGULATORS

China to rout coal hoarders

China is to send inspection teams to coal-producing regions and ports to target “malicious” hoarding and “price monopoly” as regulators seek to ensure stable prices during peak winter demand. Regulators plan to closely watch price levels and stockpile changes to gauge potential manipulation aimed at boosting prices by market participants, including producers, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday. Violators are to be severely punished, it said.

RETAIL

UK sales flag amid worries

UK retail sales are falling at the fastest pace since the depths of the recession in 2009 and worries about the housing market could exacerbate the weakness in consumer spending seen this year. The Confederation of British Industry on Thursday said its measure of sales plunged to minus-36 this month — the lowest since March 2009 — from a positive-42 last month. Sales for the time of the year were slightly below the usual seasonal rates, it said.

LABOR

Spanish joblessness down

Spain’s jobless queue shortened once more in the third quarter, official figures showed on Thursday. Unemployment in the period from July to September stood at 16.4 percent, down from 17.2 percent in the previous quarter, the National Statistics Institute said. The number of people out of work fell to 3.7 million at the end of last month from 3.9 million at the end of June. In the third quarter, the services sector created the most jobs — 236,400 — as hotels, restaurants and other businesses took on extra staff.