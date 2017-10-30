Staff writer, with CNA

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC will not fund Taiwania

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) spokesperson Elizabeth Sun (孫又文) on Friday denied that the company would invest in Taiwania Investment Management Corp (台杉投資管理), as some media reports had speculated. Earlier in the day, local media reported that TSMC is considering investing in Taiwania by the end of this year, when the government-led investment vehicle plans to raise its capitalization to NT$251 million from NT$126 million (US$8.29 million from US$4.16 million), citing Taiwania chief executive David Weng (翁嘉盛).

ECONOMY

M1B, M2 advance

The nation’s M1B supply, a narrow measure of the amount of money in circulation, last month grew 4.51 percent year-on-year, while M2 — which includes M1B, time deposits, foreign currency deposits and mutual funds — advanced by 3.8 percent, the central bank reported on Tuesday. For the first nine months, the average annual growth rates of M1B and M2 were 4.76 percent and 3.72 percent respectively, the bank said. As M1B supply growth slowed and its difference from M2 growth narrowed last month, analysts said retail and foreign investors likely increased their participation in the local stock market.

ELECTRONICS

iPhone demand to top supply

Initial demand in Taiwan for the iPhone X could range between 400,000 and 500,000 units, sources in the telecom sector said on Friday, citing data on enquiries from local consumers since the iPhone X was unveiled on Sept. 15. Initial supply in Taiwan is expected to total 100,000 units and local demand might not be fully met until the Lunar New Year holiday in mid-February, the sources said.