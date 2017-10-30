TMDEX arrives as Taiwan’s first digital asset exchange

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

The TMDEX (天馬虛擬商品交換平台), Taiwan’s first digital asset exchange, officially came online on Tuesday last week, joining a short list of second-generation cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.

As it does not process withdrawals or deposits in fiat money, the exchange is in compliance with current laws and subject to less stringent regulatory controls, its management team told the Taipei Times in an interview on Friday.

The management said the TMDEX is a second-generation exchange that trades cryptocurrencies exclusively and aims to help further the proliferation of the cryptocurrency market by providing a trading platform with improved transparency and cybersecurity.

By contrast, first-generation exchanges form partnerships with banks to serve as a fiat gateway to process transactions between legal tender and cryptocurrencies, TMDEX chief executive officer Yao Lee (李耀庭) said.

In light of bitcoin’s meteoritic rise in valuation and the rapid evolution of blockchain technology, second-generation exchanges are to play an increasingly vital role as more cryptocurrencies are minted, Yao Lee said.

Since the creation of bitcoin in 2009, a multitude of “altcoins” — alternative currencies to bitcoin that are based on a similar blockchain transaction database — have hit the market.

However, many of these altcoins have become unviable and inactive, adding confusion to the cryptocurrency market.

Yao Lee said that a pivotal change came when the Ethereum blockchain came into existence, as its smart contract capability and ERC-20 token standard brought improved transaction compatibility between different cryptocurrencies.

With more listings on the market, secondary exchanges help sustain the long-term viability of cryptocurrencies by boosting liquidity and providing market participants with a means to diversify their investments.

Out of the more than 1,000 altcoins that have been launched worldwide, the index currently lists bitcoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic and litecoin, with plans to add more.

The TMDEX does not list tokens issued through initial coin offerings, which have been banned by South Korean and Chinese authorities.

“We have a very stringent selection process that is based on our philosophy,” Yao Lee said.

Cryptocurrencies can be understood as solutions designed to address specific problems or bring improvements to current processes, and their value is partly reflected by their effectiveness in that regard, as well as whether they are able to generate traction among market participants, he said.

Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency, was created to perform peer-to-peer payments without an intermediary or a central authority, while litecoin serves as a testing ground for bitcoin, with new features that allow faster transactions at larger volumes.

Golem is a token that allows participants to purchase processing time from a supercomputer network powered by idle computers across the globe, while DASH is a coin designed for anonymous transactions.

For many, bitcoin satisfies the need to have total control over their personal assets by creating a store of value that is impervious to the effects of inflation, interest rate policies or actions by banks and courts, Yao Lee said.

As a general guideline, investors are advised to look for cryptocurrencies whose creators maintain open communication with the community, he said, adding that Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin and litecoin’s Charlie Lee (李啟威) are good examples of being transparent in disclosing development plans for cryptocurrencies.